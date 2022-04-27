Thagadur book festival to be held in June: Dharmapuri Collector

Dharmapuri district administration jointly with Thagadur Book Club and Bharathi Publications has proposed to conduct a grand book festival here in the district from June 24 to July 4.

The book fair will be themed Kaipesiyai vidu, Puthagathai Edu and will feature leading publishers, book sellers, on a range of genre including history, literature,humanities, politics, environment, among others. The book fair will host writers, intellectuals, orators each evening all through the 11 days.

Earlier, a meeting was held under the aegis of Collector S.Dhivyadarshini with the organisers of the book fair at the Collectorate. According to the district administration, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed conduct of mega book fairs in each district to ring in the habit of book reading.

In the run up to the book fair, all schools and colleges are invited to hold various contests and the winners of the contests will be felicitated at the book fair. The fair will be held from 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

The Collector urged everyone to participate in the book festival..