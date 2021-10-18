Thadampatti residents want civic officials to take steps to clear stagnant rainwater

Salem

18 October 2021 23:46 IST

Rainwater gets mixed with sewage and stagnates for weeks, they say

The residents of Swami Nagar at Thadampatti here have demanded the district administration and the civic authorities to take steps to clear the stagnant rainwater in their area.

There are over 100 families residing in scheme houses in the locality for more than 30 years and the area lacks basic amenities.

In the absence of stormwater drains, the rainwater gets mixed with sewage and stagnates for weeks together. In spite of repeated complaints made to the Salem Corporation and the district administration, no steps were taken to clear the rainwater, they alleged.

The residents wanted the authorities to clear the stagnant rainwater without delay.