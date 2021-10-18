Coimbatore

Thadampatti residents want civic officials to take steps to clear stagnant rainwater

Water stagnating on a road at Swami Nagar in Ammapet in Salem.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The residents of Swami Nagar at Thadampatti here have demanded the district administration and the civic authorities to take steps to clear the stagnant rainwater in their area.

There are over 100 families residing in scheme houses in the locality for more than 30 years and the area lacks basic amenities.

In the absence of stormwater drains, the rainwater gets mixed with sewage and stagnates for weeks together. In spite of repeated complaints made to the Salem Corporation and the district administration, no steps were taken to clear the rainwater, they alleged.

The residents wanted the authorities to clear the stagnant rainwater without delay.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2021 11:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/thadampatti-residents-want-civic-officials-to-take-steps-to-clear-stagnant-rainwater/article37062339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY