Texvalley to transplant 100 trees to facilitate Athikadavu – Avinashi scheme

Texvalley, an integrated textile market at Gangapuram, has decided to transplant 100 trees that will be removed for laying pipelines for the Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

Under the scheme, pipelines are proposed to be laid along a stream located near the Kochi – Salem National Highway. About 100 trees in the area need to be removed.

The trees were raised by Texvalley, which planted the saplings seven years ago. Instead of felling the trees, a team comprising Texvalley chairman P. Periyasamy, and directors Uma Rajasekar and D.P. Kumar decided to uproot the trees with the help of excavators and transplant it on their premises and other private lands.

On Wednesday, the process of uprooting the trees began as the members said that it would take 15 days to transplant all the 100 trees.

They said that Texvalley was the first to introduce the Miyawaki method in the district and had planted 1,000 saplings on the premises.

“The move will ensure protection of native tree species and the environment,” they added.