Texvalley to transform into a destination mall 

Enhancing the opportunities for Business-to-Business (B2B) people that are already available and transforming them with Business-to-Customer (B2C) business aimed at customer centric and cost-effective retail outlets will make Texvalley South India’s first destination mall, said C. Devarajan, vice-chairman, Erode Textile Mall Private Limited, here on Friday.

Addressing the media at Texvalley, an integrated textile trading market centre at Chithode located along the Salem-Kochi National Highway, he said the project themed “New Avatar” would house both B2B as well as B2C business across segments, besides food, entertainment and other lifestyle outlets. “The hub is spread across 20 lakh sqft and will house a hypermarket, five-screen multiplex, 500-seater food court and a family entertainment centre,” he said and added that the number of brands in the mall would go up from the present 500 to 1,500 in two years.

Explaining the journey of Texvalley, Mr. Devarajan said at a time when only integrated manufacturing parks were started in the country, Texvalley was the first textile mall started to help traders who could not market their products across the globe. He said over 700 operating traders in the mall suffered during COVID-19 and they were ready to march ahead to make it the most sought-after destination in South India.

P. Raajashekar, Managing Director, and D.P. Kumar, Executive Director, said the footfall would increase from about 60,000 visitors to over 5 lakh visitors in the next two years and would help in overall development in the region. Texvalley had appointed Beyond Squarefeet, a consulting firm specialising in providing end-to-end solutions in mall development and management, and an agreement was signed with Susil S. Dungarwal, Chief Mall Mechanic of the company.

Making a presentation on the proposed plan, Mr. Susil said at present Texvalley focused on wholesale and export and the proposed plan would bring in more brands and become the largest outlet mall. All the transformation works would be completed in four months, he added.