Textiles and garment sector to gain from economic pact with Australia

December 29, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The recently-concluded India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that came into force on Thursday would benefit Indian exporters, especially in the textile and garment sector, said exporters here.

Officials and representatives of Federation of Indian Export Organisations flagged off export consignments from Ennore Adani Container Terminal under the ECTA.

According to FIEO, textiles and garments would gain immensely, especially made-ups, apparel and garments. Other segments that could gain larger market share within short term from Tamil Nadu were gems and jewellery, leather and non-leather footwear segment, handicrafts, auto parts, and engineering goods. During financial year 2021-2022, export form Tamil Nadu to Australia was to the tune of $ 384 million and during the current financial year, from April to October, exports from the State to Australia were worth $ 322 million. It was expected to tough $ 500 million.

The Federation had updated HSN code wise import tariffs in Australia under ECTA, including Rules of Origin criteria for getting duty benefits and required standards and certification requirements for Australian Market.

According to T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, India’s ready-made garment exports to Australia saw growth of an average of 11.84% in the last five years. Though the share of India’s textile exports was only around 5% now, free movement of textile and apparel goods on zero per cent duty would help exporters increase shipments to Australia.

Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said allowing import of 51,000 tonnes of duty-free cotton from January 2023 and 419 tonnes of duty-free cotton from December 29 to 31, from Australia would benefit the cotton textiles value chain in the country that had started facing the shortage of quality cotton with the increased demand.