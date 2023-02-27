Textile units urged to trade cotton on MCX

February 27, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More textile mills, garment units, and weavers should use the MCX platform to buy cotton, said T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, and Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association.

Mr. Rajkumar, who is also the head of the MCX Cotton Product Advisory Committee, and Mr. Ravi Sam told press persons here on Monday that following steep increase in cotton prices last cotton season (October 2021 to September 2022), textile units demanded the need to streamline cotton trading on the MCX platform. Hence, the Product Advisory Committee was formed and based on its suggestions, a new cotton contract started functioning on the MCX from February 13.

According to the new system, a lot should have 50 lakh to 100 lakh bales, there would be godowns across the country, a person could trade only maximum 20,000 bales, and the price increase on a day would be maximum 6%. A meeting was held here on Monday to create awareness among textile mills, especially the MSME units, on how to trade cotton on MCX.

The MCX officials said the average volume of cotton traded on its platform was worth about ₹150 crore a day and most of the trade was by traders and ginners. Since the launch of the new system, the volume traded remained low and to increase it, awareness should improve and more textile units need to take part.

Textile and garment exporters often faced problems because of price volatility as they had to make price commitments to their buyers three or four months in advance. The total volume of business on the MCX platform was only around three lakh bales as against the industry consumption of 300-320 lakh bales and the country’s cotton production was 340– 360 lakh bales a year.

The aim of the revised contract was to increase cotton liquidity in the market. The New York Cotton Futures and Chinese Cotton Futures had over 80% of physical transaction. The volume of physical transaction should increase in India too, they said.