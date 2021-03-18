Textile units launch helpline to address yarn price issues

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing (NCTC) has launched a helpline portal to redress grievances related to yarn price increase and supply.

The garment units and trade in Tiruppur had gone on a day’s strike on Monday to draw the attention of the government on the yarn price hike.

The NCTC said in a press release on Wednesday that it had a meeting of the stakeholders on March 12 and launched a helpline portal (http://citiindia.org/yarn-form/form/form.php).

T. Rajkumar, coordinator of the NCTC, said fabric manufacturers who face yarn shortage or irregular supply can post the details on the portal 24X7. The secretariat of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry will pass on the information to related textile and export organisations. These will “advise the members to post details of the non-availability/short supplies of yarn so as to find solutions on a here and now basis.”

The system will also enable direct contact between yarn manufacturers and buyers and curb speculations.

Mr. Rajkumar appealed to all the stakeholders in the textile value chain to use the new facility. He also appealed to the spinning mills to honour their commitments on the price and also take efforts to maintain stability in the yarn prices.