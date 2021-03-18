Textile units launch helpline to address yarn price issues

Coimbatore The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing (NCTC) has launched a helpline portal to redress grievances related to yarn price increase and supply.
The garment units and trade in Tiruppur had gone on a day’s strike on Monday to draw the attention of the government on the yarn price hike.
The NCTC said in a press release on Wednesday that it had a meeting of the stakeholders on March 12 and launched a helpline portal (http://citiindia.org/yarn-form/form/form.php).
T. Rajkumar, coordinator of the NCTC, said fabric manufacturers who face yarn shortage or irregular supply can post the details on the portal 24X7. The secretariat of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry will pass on the information to related textile and export organisations. These will “advise the members to post details of the non-availability/short supplies of yarn so as to find solutions on a here and now basis.”
The system will also enable direct contact between yarn manufacturers and buyers and curb speculations.
Mr. Rajkumar appealed to all the stakeholders in the textile value chain to use the new facility. He also appealed to the spinning mills to honour their commitments on the price and also take efforts to maintain stability in the yarn prices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath