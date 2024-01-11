Textile units in Tiruppur plan investments

January 11, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - COIMBATORE

A few industrial groups in Tiruppur have planned investments in textile related activities and in energy sectors.

A couple of companies signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) held recently in Chennai.

The Ramraj Group signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government at the GIM 2024 to invest ₹1,000 crores over the next five years. Founder and Chairman of Ramraj Cotton K.R. Nagarajan told The Hindu that the group plans to invest ₹200 crores a year to set up textile processing, weaving and spinning units. At the end of five years, the investment will create 5,000 jobs.

“We make several products. The investments will be spread across different districts based on the strong textile activity in that district. We are creating capacities across the textile supply chain. Works have commenced for some of the projects,” he said.

According to A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Poppys Group, it will set up a grain-based ethanol plant at Cheyyar at an outlay of ₹ 300 crores, providing direct and indirect employment to 500 people. The group signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government at the recently-concluded GIM. The plant will have a capacity to produce 200 kilo litres of ethanol a day. The grains will be sourced from other States too. It was decided to locate the plant at Cheyyar for easy access to the oil marketing companies. The plant is expected to be commissioned by mid-2025, he said.

Jeyavishnu Clothing, which is part of KM Knitwear Group, is investing ₹330 crores in textile spinning and processing segments. Almost 90 % of the works are over and when commissioned, the project will generate over 2,500 jobs, said K.M. Subramanian, founder and chairman of the group.

Similarly, SCM Garments is investing ₹500 crores over five years, generating 9,300 jobs. It will set up new garment factories, install solar and wind energy plants, and expand its existing garment factories. These facilities will be at Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, and Tiruchi.