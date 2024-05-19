ADVERTISEMENT

Textile units in Tamil Nadu face labour shortage

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Textile mills in Tamil Nadu are looking at automation options to over come labour shortage.. | Photo Credit: file photo

Textile clusters in Tamil Nadu, which were hit by steep drop in orders for the last two years, are now facing a new challenge - shortage of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With indications of revival of orders, the factories are slowly increasing production and hence are in need of more workers.

K. Selvaraju, secretary general of the Southern India Mills’ Association, said wages had increased 20% for textile workers in Rajasthan and 28% in Odisha. There were reports that wages had increased in Maharashtra too.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a large number of workers from other States employed at the textile and garment factories in Tamil Nadu, these workers were not likely to come here to work when they got higher wages in places nearer to their home State, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

J. Thulasidharan, president of the Indian Cotton Federation, said the textile mills would have to focus on automation to overcome the labour issue. Spinning machinery with a lot of automated processes were available now and the mills should look at investing in such machinery, he said.

Garment exports from Tiruppur show signs of revival

A garment manufacturer in Tiruppur said several micro and small-scale factories moved out of business because of the drop in orders. And, the workers employed in these units had also shifted to other jobs or moved out of Tiruppur. There was a huge demand for labour now across the garment supply chain, he said.

Mr. Selvaraju said the textile units in Tamil Nadu should also consider paying higher wages to attract workers and providing them better facilities. Some of the industries had started doing so, he said.

Sources in the industry said domestic demand was expected to pick up in a couple of months. This would mean need for more workers. Shortage of workers could affect operations if the units do not start addressing the issue, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US