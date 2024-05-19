GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Textile units in Tamil Nadu face labour shortage

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Textile mills in Tamil Nadu are looking at automation options to over come labour shortage..

Textile mills in Tamil Nadu are looking at automation options to over come labour shortage.. | Photo Credit: file photo

Textile clusters in Tamil Nadu, which were hit by steep drop in orders for the last two years, are now facing a new challenge - shortage of workers.

With indications of revival of orders, the factories are slowly increasing production and hence are in need of more workers.

K. Selvaraju, secretary general of the Southern India Mills’ Association, said wages had increased 20% for textile workers in Rajasthan and 28% in Odisha. There were reports that wages had increased in Maharashtra too.

With a large number of workers from other States employed at the textile and garment factories in Tamil Nadu, these workers were not likely to come here to work when they got higher wages in places nearer to their home State, he said.

J. Thulasidharan, president of the Indian Cotton Federation, said the textile mills would have to focus on automation to overcome the labour issue. Spinning machinery with a lot of automated processes were available now and the mills should look at investing in such machinery, he said.

Garment exports from Tiruppur show signs of revival

A garment manufacturer in Tiruppur said several micro and small-scale factories moved out of business because of the drop in orders. And, the workers employed in these units had also shifted to other jobs or moved out of Tiruppur. There was a huge demand for labour now across the garment supply chain, he said.

Mr. Selvaraju said the textile units in Tamil Nadu should also consider paying higher wages to attract workers and providing them better facilities. Some of the industries had started doing so, he said.

Sources in the industry said domestic demand was expected to pick up in a couple of months. This would mean need for more workers. Shortage of workers could affect operations if the units do not start addressing the issue, they said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing / labour

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.