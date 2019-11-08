Textile spinners in demand removal of market cess levied on waste cotton

The open-end spinning mills in Tamil Nadu have reiterated their demand for the removal of the market committee cess on waste cotton, which is a raw material used by these mills.

G. Arulmozhi, secretary, Open-end Spinners Association, said that 50% of the 450 open-end spinning mills in the State use cotton waste from textile mills as raw material. The rest use hosiery products as raw material. Leading international brands such as Nike and H&M are are interested in sustainable products, and hence buy textile items that use the yarn from the open-end mills. The yarn made by these mills is consumed by power-loom units in the entire region, covering Karur, Somanur, Palladam, and Erode.

However, in Tamil Nadu, the mills face challenges and competition from the units in other States. This is because of the 1% market committee cess levied on waste cotton. The open-end mills in the State consume nearly 10 lakh kg, buying waste cotton from textile mills across the State and even from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Cotton waste is only a by-product and it is not stored in the godowns of the government. The cess should have been removed after the introduction of GST (Goods and Services Tax), but it was not done. And only Tamil Nadu has the cess on cotton waste, he said.

The Association members had met officials concerned as well as the Textile Minister of Tamil Nadu several times and sought the removal of the cess on waste cotton. But the government is yet to notify removal of the cess. The industry is facing a crisis now and the government should remove the cess to make the industry competitive, he said.