Textile shops down shutters in Erode

In protest against the hike in Goods and Services Tax for textile products

Opposing the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for textile products from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022, around 4,000 textile shops downed shutters on Friday.

Textile shops at Kongalamman Kovil Street, Eswaran Kovil Street and in other parts of the city remained closed for a day to condemn the move to increase the GST when the industry was facing challenges due to increase in yarn price.

K. Kalaiselvan, president, Erode Cloth Merchants’ Association told media persons that after the GST was implemented from 2017, all the micro, small and medium traders were affected. About 30% of the traders closed their shops and left the business. Later, COVID-19 pandemic crippled the business. Now the increase in price of yarn and raw materials have further worsened the situation. “Increase in GST for textiles is unacceptable as we do not know how to carry on the business further,” he added.

Mr. Kalaiselvan said that earlier many entrepreneurs had come forward in doing textile business.

“But the situation has turned upside down, as many are unwilling to start the business,” he added.

He said that the hike by 7% will force many to close their business, and the increase in price of finished goods would affect the consumers.

The price of yarn increased from ₹240 a kg during Deepavali to ₹ 320 now. “A garment sold for ₹ 500 would hereafter be sold for ₹ 900 from January 1”, Mr. Kalaiselvan said and wanted the government to withdraw their decision.

All the 220-odd daily shops at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Market also remained closed on the day.