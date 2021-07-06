Textile shops at Gani Market reopen after two months

Shops witness less than 25% retail sales

After a gap of two months, the weekly shops at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market resumed business here on Tuesday.

Around 370 daily shops and 730 weekly shops function on the market premises at the Panneerselvam Park in the city.

Merchants from across the State and people from the district visit the market to buy textiles. Following the COVID-19 second wave, all the shops were closed from May 6.

However, wholesale business to north Indian States resumed in June.

After the State government announced relaxations in lockdown norms, all the daily shops reopened on Monday and the weekly shops reopened on Tuesday.

K. Selvaraj, president, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Trader’s Association, told The Hindu that the shops witnessed less than 25% retail sales and only traders and people from the district visited the market. “It may take another week for the traders from other districts to come and purchase materials,” he said.

“The traders are pinning their hopes on Aadi season and bulk production of cotton materials is underway. It is the biggest season of the year and we hope to do good business,” he said.