Textile shop owner ends life over financial debts in Erode

A 44-year-old textile shop owner in Appakudal reportedly took his own life on Tuesday due to financial pressures.

According to the police, N. Shanmugam from Puthuvalliyampalayam, who owned a textile shop in Gobichettipalayam and farmland in Athani Colony, had been struggling with debt after borrowing funds to sustain his business. On Monday, he went to stay overnight at his farmland. The following morning, he called his wife, S. Nithya, 34, stating that he would return home soon. When he did not return by the afternoon, she asked neighbours near the farmland to check on him.

They found him unconscious and transported him to a private hospital, where he received first aid, before being taken to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam. However, he was declared dead on arrival, and his body was sent to the mortuary.

Appakudal police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on his wife’s complaint.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

