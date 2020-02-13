Textile Secretary urges industry to focus on MMF sector

Textile and clothing industry should tap opportunities in the man-made fibre (MMF) sector, Ravi Capoor, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, said here on Wednesday.

The Secretary was on a two-day visit to Coimbatore. On Thursday he visited Texvalley in Erode.

Addressing the textile and clothing industry representatives, in a meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry on Wednesday, Mr. Capoor said India is pushed to the fifth position in global textile trade though earlier it was in the second position. The textile industry should grab opportunities in the polyester sector and the garment cluster of Tiruppur should take steps to brand the garments and products produced there.

Representatives of as many as 48 textile associations in south India and the textile export promotion councils interacted with the Secretary at the meeting.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of CITI, said in a press release that the government is expected to announce schemes to develop textile parks for technical textiles and textile machinery manufacturing to promote import substitution products. The government is also exploring the possibilities of setting up research and development centres for each segment of the textile industry.

On Thursday, the Secretary visited the Centres of Excellence for Industrial Textiles and Medical Textiles at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research and South India Textile Research Association respectively. He also held meetings here with members of Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) and South India Spinners’ Association.

At the meeting with ITF, he urged the participants to focus on emerging sectors in the textile value chain. The members of South India Spinners’ Association sought efforts to improve the quality and yield of Indian cotton . The Cotton Corporation of India should sell the cotton it procured at Minimum Support Price at the market price, they said.