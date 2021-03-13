Textile processing unit sealed

A textile processing unit functioning at Mothur village in Gobichettipalayam was sealed when officials found effluents discharged into the open.
Based on complaints, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board inspected the unit at Sengaradu Thottam and found untreated effluents discharged into the open.
The officials submitted a report to Collector C. Kathiravan, who ordered disconnection of power supply to the unit.
Later, the unit was closed and sealed.
Mr. Kathiravan said dyeing, bleaching, printing and other textile processing units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned that action would be taken against the violators.
He said many printing units were processing the effluents and reusing it. Also, flying squad officials were monitoring the units round the clock to check for violations, he added.
