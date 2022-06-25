Textile Ministry to establish a modern testing facility at SITRA in Coimbatore

The facility will be set up in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards at a cost of ₹ 25 crore

The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) here is likely to get a complete, modern testing facility for textile sector in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at a cost of about ₹ 25 crore.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal told presspersons here on Saturday, after visiting SITRA and Texfair 2022, that he has asked SITRA to come out with a project proposal for a partnership project with BIS to set up the laboratory.

Some of the products made at SITRA need to go through clinical trials. This will be supported under the Mission for Technical Textiles. SITRA also has machinery to make sanitary napkins at low cost. This facility can be used to make sanitary napkins that can be sold at the PM - JAY outlets. The SITRA Director will have a meeting with the Union Health Minister in this regard on Monday, he said.

“I have decided to support SITRA to make more defence products,” the Minister added.

A technical textiles park will come up in Tamil Nadu and the State government has also submitted a preliminary report for PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel park at Virudhunagar. Under the ATUF Scheme, 1,405 projects in Tamil Nadu received provisional subsidy of ₹595 crore. In the earlier versions of the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme, ₹901 crore was given as subsidy to the units in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Under the Samarth Scheme, two lakh candidates were trained in the State and 1.7 lakh are employed by the textile units.