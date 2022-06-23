Textile Minister’s visit to Coimbatore postponed

Union Minister for Textiles Piyyush Goyal, who was to visit Coimbatore and Tiruppur on June 24 and 25, will visit the two districts on June 25 and 26.

According to a release from Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), the Minister was scheduled to inaugurate Texfair, an international textile machinery, spares, accessories fair, here on June 24. With the Minister’s visit postponed to June 25, the fair will be held as planned from June 24 to 27 and will have 220 exhibitors putting up 295 stalls. A meeting with the Minister will be held on June 25 evening.

L. Murugan, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Tamil Nadu ministers V. Senthil Balaji, R. Sakkarapani, and R. Gandhi, will also take part in the meeting.

Mr. Goyal would visit Netaji Apparel Park in Tiruppur on June 26 and participate in a meeting, organised by Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations, with exporters in Tiruppur, said A. Sakthivel, president of FIEO.