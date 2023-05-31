HamberMenu
Textile mills seek reduction in MD charges

May 31, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

High Tension (HT) electricity consumers in the textile industry have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to issue directions to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) so that it permits collection of 20% of billable demand or the recorded demand as the monthly Maximum Demand (MD) charges.

In separate memorada submitted to Mr. Stalin, the Southern India Mills’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association, said the Chief Minister can invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, to ask the HT consumers to pay only to the extent of 20% of their sanctioned demand or up to the recorded demand alone, instead of claiming demand charges at 90% level.

The textile mills, which are capital, labour, and power intensive, are hit by slump in demand for the last one and a half years due to the Ukraine-Russia war, inflation in the western countries, and reduction in purchasing power of the consumers in these countries. Most of the mills are operating just 50 % or lesser capacity and hence they are not using the full sanctioned load.

But, they have to pay 90% of the sanctioned demand as MD charges. The charges are adding to the financial burden of the textile units that are already finding operations difficult.

In such extraordinary circumstances, the licensee (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) can reduce the MD charges collected if the TNERC permits it to do so. The associations appealed to the Chief Minister to issue the required directions and provide relief to the textile units.

