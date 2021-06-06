Textile mills seek permission to operate

COIMBATORE

06 June 2021 20:55 IST

The South India Spinners Association has appealed to the State government to permit the textile mills to operate from Monday.

In a memorandum to the State government, the association said the State enforced complete lockdown since May 10. It has created a large number of oxygen beds and organising vaccination camps for workers. However, for nearly a month, the mills remain closed and have kept the workers on the premises. It has thrown open several difficulties for the mills apart from financial losses. The textile mills will follow all standard operating procedures, if permitted to operate. Hence, the State government should permit the mills to reopen, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tiruppur district secretary S. Muthukannan said the State government should not permit the exporting units to operate now with 10 % workforce. Permitting the units to operate increases the risk of more workers getting the disease.

The number of cases in Tiruppur district increased when there was partial lockdown. Considering the health risk of the workers, the government should not permit the units to operate now, he said.