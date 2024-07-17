Textile mills, powerloom units in Coimbatore district oppose hike in electricity charges

The recent hike in electricity charges will lead to ₹25,000 additional outgo a month for open end spinning mills, said G. Arulmozhi, president of the Open End Spinning Mills’ Association.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will collect 0.35 paisa a unit additional tariff and ₹35 / KVA as additional Maximum Demand charges from these mills. The power charges went up by ₹75,000 a month last year. Such constant hike in power cost was making the textile industry of Tamil Nadu uncompetitive as other States were giving several concessions to boost the textile sector, he said in a press release.

M. Jayabal, president of the Recycle Textile Federation, said the Tangedco had increased the power cost by 4.83 %. The MSMEs in Tamil Nadu jointly organised several peaceful protests for relief from the high cost. The government hiked the Maximum Demand charges by 433 %. The industry is demanding reduction of these charges as irrespective of the capacity utilisation, the mills shell out ₹17,136 a month. “Prior to the Lok Sabha polls, when the ministers-in-charge came to seek our support, they assured us that the requests of the MSMEs will be given consideration after the election,” he claimed.

But, the Tangedco has increased the power tariff by 4.83 % again which is a “huge blow”. This will hit badly 3.36 lakh LTCT consumers and 2,600 companies belonging to the manufacturing sector that uses HT connections, Mr. Jayabal said.

If the government does not heed to the demand of the MSMEs, the units have no option but to resort to protests, he said.

The job working powerloom units in Somanur said the master weavers were paying them the wages paid in 2011. However, power costs have increased by ₹1.5 a unit in the last three years. Hence, there is no option but to demand higher wages from the weavers. The government should support the job workers in this effort and ensure that the job working powerloom units get viable wages, said M. Kumarasamy, president of the association.

