GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Textile mills, powerloom units in Coimbatore district oppose hike in electricity charges

The hike will hit badly 3.36 lakh LTCT consumers and 2,600 companies belonging to the manufacturing sector that uses HT connections, says M. Jayabal, president of the Recycle Textile Federation

Published - July 17, 2024 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The recent hike in electricity charges will lead to ₹25,000 additional outgo a month for open end spinning mills, said G. Arulmozhi, president of the Open End Spinning Mills’ Association.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will collect 0.35 paisa a unit additional tariff and ₹35 / KVA as additional Maximum Demand charges from these mills. The power charges went up by ₹75,000 a month last year. Such constant hike in power cost was making the textile industry of Tamil Nadu uncompetitive as other States were giving several concessions to boost the textile sector, he said in a press release.

M. Jayabal, president of the Recycle Textile Federation, said the Tangedco had increased the power cost by 4.83 %. The MSMEs in Tamil Nadu jointly organised several peaceful protests for relief from the high cost. The government hiked the Maximum Demand charges by 433 %. The industry is demanding reduction of these charges as irrespective of the capacity utilisation, the mills shell out ₹17,136 a month. “Prior to the Lok Sabha polls, when the ministers-in-charge came to seek our support, they assured us that the requests of the MSMEs will be given consideration after the election,” he claimed.

But, the Tangedco has increased the power tariff by 4.83 % again which is a “huge blow”. This will hit badly 3.36 lakh LTCT consumers and 2,600 companies belonging to the manufacturing sector that uses HT connections, Mr. Jayabal said.

If the government does not heed to the demand of the MSMEs, the units have no option but to resort to protests, he said.

The job working powerloom units in Somanur said the master weavers were paying them the wages paid in 2011. However, power costs have increased by ₹1.5 a unit in the last three years. Hence, there is no option but to demand higher wages from the weavers. The government should support the job workers in this effort and ensure that the job working powerloom units get viable wages, said M. Kumarasamy, president of the association.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.