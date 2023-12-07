Textile mills in T.N., AP and Telangana plan to stop production for a week

December 07, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as eight textile mill associations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have called for stoppage of production for a week, in order to manage the surplus yarn available in the market that is bringing prices down.

At a virtual meeting of the associations held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, it was pointed out that the three southern States account for 55% of yarn production capacity in the country. These mills have been facing multiple problems for the past 18 months in the global and domestic markets that has made several units sick.

Fluctuating cotton prices because of the levy of 11 % import duty and a steep hike in electricity charges have made the spinning mills in the southern States less competitive compared to those in States such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. These States offer several incentives in their respective textile policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The import of fabrics, garments and made ups from China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka is also dampening core schemes implemented by the Central Government to promote indigenous-quality manufacturing. Cotton fibre imports have surged 40%, viscose fibre 149%, cotton yarn 442%, polyester yarn 46%, viscose yarn 204%, polyester fabrics 46%, garments 44% and made ups 27%.

S. K. Sundararaman, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), in a press release, said that the Associations have appealed to the Chief Ministers of the three States to roll back the hike in power charges for a year, and exempt third party power, and power exchange power purchases, from cross-subsidy surcharges and additional surcharges.

The Central government should extend for a year, the moratorium on repayment of principal loan amounts, convert three-year loans under ECLGS (emergency credit line guarantee schemes) into six-year term loans; extend necessary financial assistance to mitigate the stress on working capital on a case-to-case basis; remove the 11% import duty on cotton ; address quality control order (QCO) related issues, and exempt raw materials imported through the advance authorisation scheme from the QCO.

“They have also advised the spinning sector across India to cut down production by 35% or to work in one shift to avoid distress sales and reduce losses,” a press release from the SIMA said.

Apart from SIMA representatives of the Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association, other participants included the South India Spinners Association, Indian Spinning Mills Association, Recycle Textile Federation, Rajapalayam Spinners Forum, Andhra Pradesh Textile Mills Association, and Telangana Spinning & Textile Mills Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.