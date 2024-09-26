Textile mills ask Cotton Corporation of India to open warehouses in Tamil Nadu

The South India Spinners Association (SISPA) has called for setting up of cotton warehouses in Tamil Nadu by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), as textile mills in the State consumed 45% of cotton produced in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association decided at its annual meeting held in Coimbatore on September 25, 2024 to urge the CCI to set up warehouse in the State so that the mills had easy access to cotton, the main raw material. The mills that lifted the cotton contracted from the CCI after the free period should be charged only 6.5 % interest rate and not 15 % as done now. The Central government should also look at direct transfer of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to cotton farmers who sold cotton to the CCI at the MSP, and should monitor whether cotton mills purchased cotton beyond their consumption capacity to avoid stocking of cotton.

The Central government should exempt cotton imports from the 11 % duty from April to October to ensure raw material security to the textile industry without affecting the livelihood of farmers, the Association said.

Lifetime Achievement Award

A press release from the Association said three of its former presidents - V. Soundararajan, Ellen Textiles, K. Narayanasamy, Micrro Cotspinn India, and A.V. Ramaraj, AVR Textiles - were presented with Scroll of Honour, Lifetime Achievement Award.

The office-bearers of the association for the current year were: J. Selvan (president), G. Venkatesan, N. Pradeep, R. Arunkarthik (vice presidents), S. Jagadesh Chandran (secretary) and N. Vijayakumar (treasurer).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.