HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Textile mill workers in Tamil Nadu get lesser bonus

November 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Payment of less bonus for workers is expected to impact festival season sales in Coimbatore. 

Payment of less bonus for workers is expected to impact festival season sales in Coimbatore.  | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Workers employed in textile mills in Tamil Nadu are receiving lesser bonus for Deepavali this year compared with last year.

According to the data shared by a Coimbatore -based textile mill association, most of the textile mills have paid either lesser than last year bonus or the minimum 8.33 %.

This indicates the plight of the mills in the State, said an industry source.

According to T.S. Rajamani of HMS union, the managements were citing lack of orders for yarn, low capacity utilisation, and cash losses as reasons for lesser bonus this year.

The number of permanent workers at textile mills in the State has reduced over the years and the managements could have paid higher bonus for the existing permanent workers. Many of the permanent workers do not get allowances. They only get the statutory benefits and get to work at the units for longer years. Bonus amount helps them meet major expenses.

“The unions urged the workers to accept lower bonus this year considering the situation of the industry,” he said.

Some of the mills that had entered into three or five year agreements with the trade unions were paying higher bonus but in instalments, Mr. Rajamani said.

With just a few more days for the festival, the managements were disbursing the bonus amount. Mostly it was the minimum mandatory bonus, he said.

The open end spinning mills that had downed shutters as production costs were high and there was no viable price for yarn had paid bonus to the workers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.