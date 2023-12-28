Textile mill workers in Coimbatore play in national-level throwball matches 

December 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nine women workers of Coimbatore-based KPR Mill, an integrated textile unit, have been selected to play at the national-level throwball matches. While three women played for Tamil Nadu, others played for Puducherry.

The 23-year old women are among the 1,500 workers of KPR who are trained in different sports.

The mill employs 28,000 women in eight manufacturing facilities. It helps about 7,000 of them pursue higher education apart from those getting trained in sports.

Physical directors employed by the mill train the workers four hours a day and every three months, intra-mill matches are held in throwball, ko-ko, shuttle, and kabadi.

“It is a proud moment for us. They (workers) are recognised for their skills and are representing national-level teams. They can even get a government job later,” vice-president of KPR Mill K. Somasundaram told The Hindu.

Karthick, a physical trainer in one of the units of the mill, said, “The girls have the potential. I train them and the company provides facilities to take them out for events conducted by various clubs in Coimbatore. One of the members of the Tamil Nadu Throwball Association recognised their potential at a match and offered them the chance to play in the nationals.”

Vaishnavi from Vellore, who is working in the mill in the quality piece checking section, had completed diploma in physical education and is pursuing her B.Com through the in-house education system. Since she has an interest in sports, she joined the throwball team seven years ago and now she represents Tamil Nadu team as the vice-captain. “We have eight hours shift. I get my training two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening,” she said.

Deepika from Tiruchi, working as an operator, said, “If I had been at home, I would have never been recognised for my talents. But, here, I am representing the Puducherry team.”

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry teams have won the initial matches and will go on to play in the quarter finals.