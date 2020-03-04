Textile mill near Palladam gutted

A textile mill located in Poomalur near Palladam was destroyed in a major fire on Tuesday.

According to officials from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the fire occurred at around 7.30 a.m. Over a dozen workers, who were present in the mill, attempted to douse the fire.

As it spread quickly through the stacks of cotton bales, they evacuated the premises and informed the Palladam fire station at around 8.30 a.m.

Four fire engines, one each from the fire stations in Palladam, Avinashi, Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South, along with around 40 personnel were involved in the operation.

The fire was brought under control after nearly seven hours, according to officials. Raw materials and equipment present in the mill were damaged.

Electric short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire. The Mangalam police are investigating.