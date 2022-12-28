Textile machinery manufacturers increase use of modern technology

December 28, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Use of technology such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and data analytics is increasing in textile machinery, said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).

The ITF organised a programme here on Wednesday for textile professionals on use of modern technology in spinning machinery.

A total of eight textile machinery manufacturers who had exhibited machinery at ITME 2022 were invited to make presentations about the new technical developments in their machinery. Further, a group of young textile entrepreneurs took part in a panel discussion on new technology initiatives.

Mr. Dhamodharan said the focus now among textile spinning units was on use of less space and energy and achieve high productivity.

Robotics is getting into machinery on a larger scale and the entire management of the shop floor and monitoring production processes are going digital. Automation is increasing at all friction points in the production process, he said.

“It is possible to make changes on a daily basis with data available from the machinery and use of artificial intelligence to get better productivity,” he said. While it is imperative for the managements to invest and upgrade the machinery regularly, the textile professionals should have knowledge of the technical developments to make optimum use of the modern machinery. The ITF plans to organise tech talks regularly for the professionals, he said.