Textile machinery fair to be held in Coimbatore from June 21 to 24

Published - June 18, 2024 08:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) will organise the 14th edition of textile machinery fair, Texfair, from June 21 to 24 in Coimbatore.

S.K. Sundararaman, chairman of SIMA, and S. Krishnakumar, its vice-chairman, told presspersons on Tuesday the event would have 240 exhibitors, including overseas participants, occupying 260 stalls. They would display textile machinery, spares, accessories, and new technologies. The event was expected to generate ₹1,500 crore business for the exhibitors.

With textile mills spending annually 2.5% to 3% of their turnover for spares and accessories apart from investments in modernisation, they were constantly looking at reducing costs, improving efficiency, and new partners for the supplies, said Mr. Sundararaman. “Texfair looks at bridging the gap between the mills and the suppliers with the exhibition (www.simatexfair.org),” he added.

Almost 40% of the participants were from Tamil Nadu, and 30% to 40% of the exhibitors were from the MSME sector. The event would benefit the small-scale textile industry too as these units too wanted to reduce operation costs to sustain business.

“Textiles, especially spinning, is a cyclical industry. The last 16-18 months were a downcycle period. We are confident of revival. But, the textile units need to improve efficiency and reduce their operation costs,” he added.

There were several opportunities and the textile and clothing industry in Coimbatore region should focus on value addition, new product development, and branding, said Mr. Sundararaman and Mr. Krishnakumar.

