Textile machinery fair takes off in Coimbatore 

A stall at Texfair 2022, an exhibition of textile machinery, accessories, and spares organised by the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Texfair is being held for the 13th time.

Texfair 2022, an exhibition of textile machinery, accessories, spares and services, took off in Coimbatore on Friday with 310 stalls.

A press release from the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), which has organized the fair, said that the four-day expo aims at encouraging import substitution, indigenous manufacturing, supporting new entrepreneurs, and small scale units apart from attracting global leaders in textile machinery and spares manufacturing.

The exhibition, which is held for the 13th year, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ravi Sam, chairman of SIMA, said, “The exhibition has 225 exhibitors showcasing their products in 295 stalls.” Some exhibitors have launched new products and accessories.

The machinery on display cover the entire textile value chain. Spread across four halls at the CODISSIA Trade Fair complex, the event has exhibitors demonstrating operation of machines too.

The event has participation of manufacturers from countries such as Japan, Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland too. The exhibition is expected to attract one lakh visitors not only from India, but also from countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.