Textile industry will revive, says Piyush Goyal

August 31, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal (right) and Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh (left) at Southern India Mills’ Association in Coimbatore on August 31, after unveiling the bust of first Finance Minister of Independent India R.K. Shanmugham Chetty.

Union Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal (right) and Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh (left) at Southern India Mills’ Association in Coimbatore on August 31, after unveiling the bust of first Finance Minister of Independent India R.K. Shanmugham Chetty. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Indian textile industry will regain its lost glory in the future and Tamil Nadu will be in the forefront in the sector, said Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, in Coimbatore on Thursday.

When asked about the challenges faced by the textile industry, the Minister told the media that the world was going through challenging times. The United States, Europe, all the developed nations were facing economic depression or recession. Even China had seen a fall in its economic activity. “In this situation, I am proud that our textile industry continues to hold firm, continues to do good work. I have no doubt in my mind that in the future also, we will regain the lost glory of India in textiles and Tamil Nadu will be in the forefront,” he said.

Unveiling the bust of first Finance Minister of independent India R.K. Shanmugham Chetty at the Southern India Mills’ Association, the Minister said that when the British came to India, they destroyed the textile industry in Coimbatore region for the growth of Manchester. “The Manchester of India, Coimbatore, will be able to give back with interest post FTA with the United Kingodm,” he said.

Tamil Nadu had one-third of India’s textile business, nearly 40 % share in yarn production, and some of the exquisite designer wears had its roots in Tamil Nadu. The quality standards of cotton were kept on hold now and all the stakeholders - farmers, ginners, spinners - should come together to develop an ecosystem where quality would define success. The Indian textile machinery industry should work to innovate and promote Make in India so that the country became self-sufficient in textile machinery production, he said.

Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, sought measures to remove the import duty on cotton and said signing of Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom would double textile and apparel exports.

