Textile industry welcomes time extension for VSF manufacturers to get quality certificate

January 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The textile industry has welcomed the announcement by Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal that international manufacturers of Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) will get 60 days time to get quality certificate from Bureau of Indian Standards.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), said in a press release that to check the import of low-quality VSF, the Ministry of Textiles notified the VSF QCO 2022 on December 29, 2022 and it was to be implemented from January 29, 2023.

However, looking at the import dependency of India on the VSF, specially for some nominated categories, and the procedural issues faced by the user industry, the CITI and other textile associations had sought extension of deadline for the applicability of the notification. The Minister had accepted the request and advised the BIS to complete the registration process of the important VSF suppliers at the earliest. This would ensure that Indian manufacturers met their committed schedules, he said.

The Southern India Mills’ Association chairman, Ravi Sam, said in a statement that it normally took three to six months for the BIS to process the application, make inspections to the country concerned, and issue the BIS certification. The 30 days’ time limit had caused difficulties for all the users of imported VSF. India was importing Viscose Rayon Staple Fibre from over 20 countries including Indonesia, Austria, Hongkong, Singapore, China, Thailand, UK, Sri Lanka, Greece and Germany. The industry imported 60.76 million kg between April 2021 and March 2022 and 77.07 million kgs from April to November last year. Several hundreds of VSF textiles and clothing manufacturers in the country depended heavily on imports for some varieties of VDF fibres for nominated business, though they predominantly used indigenous VSF fibre. The Quality Control Order time extension would enable these manufacturers to get without any difficulty the imports that might land in the country till March. He urged all the suppliers and manufacturers to take necessary steps and process the BIS applications on a fast track and obtain the certificates at the earliest.