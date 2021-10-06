Textile industry welcomes PM MITRA scheme

Coimbatore

06 October 2021 21:59 IST

The textile and apparel industry here has welcomed the PM MITRA scheme approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) Ravi Sam said that of the seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks planned by the Government, the four southern States have evinced interest to set up at least one park each. The Association will work closely with the State governments and the Centre to facilitate large scale textile units to invest in the parks. The State government has already identified potential locations for the park.

Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A. Sakthivel said said the steps taken by the Union government for the textile sector will help India regain its dominant position in the global market. “ I am confident that the textiles sector will increase its annual exports to over $100 billion in the next few years. The sector, which is the second largest employment generator in the country, alone will play a major role in realising Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president Raja M. Shanmugham said the park scheme will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry, by helping it achieve economies of scale and will create huge job opportunities.