ADVERTISEMENT

Textile industry welcomes increase in RoDTEP rates

January 11, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The textile and clothing industry has welcomed the revised rates notified by the Ministry of Commerce under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for 65 HS codes in the textile and apparel sector.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, said in a statement that the implementation of the committee report would boost export of items such as yarn and fabric of polyester and viscose, denim fabric, knitted fabric of cotton, etc.

The RoDTEP has been one of the most important export promotion schemes that aims to refund duties, taxes, and levies borne on the exported product at the Central, State, and local level, including prior-stage cumulative indirect taxes on goods and services, he said.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry Ravi Sam said in a press release that the rates have been enhanced for several products including denim, polyester staple fibre spun yarn. The rate and value cap for viscose rayon spun yarn has gone up from 0.9 % to 2.5 % with a value cap of ₹6 a kg. He has also said that RoDTEP for woven fabrics of artificial staple fibre has been increased from 1.2% to 2.5%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ravi Sam has stated that the enhanced RoDTEP rates would boost the exports and align with the Production Linked Incentive Scheme announced by the Government thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian textiles and clothing products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US