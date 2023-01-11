Textile industry welcomes increase in RoDTEP rates

January 11, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The textile and clothing industry has welcomed the revised rates notified by the Ministry of Commerce under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for 65 HS codes in the textile and apparel sector.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, said in a statement that the implementation of the committee report would boost export of items such as yarn and fabric of polyester and viscose, denim fabric, knitted fabric of cotton, etc.

The RoDTEP has been one of the most important export promotion schemes that aims to refund duties, taxes, and levies borne on the exported product at the Central, State, and local level, including prior-stage cumulative indirect taxes on goods and services, he said.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry Ravi Sam said in a press release that the rates have been enhanced for several products including denim, polyester staple fibre spun yarn. The rate and value cap for viscose rayon spun yarn has gone up from 0.9 % to 2.5 % with a value cap of ₹6 a kg. He has also said that RoDTEP for woven fabrics of artificial staple fibre has been increased from 1.2% to 2.5%.

Mr. Ravi Sam has stated that the enhanced RoDTEP rates would boost the exports and align with the Production Linked Incentive Scheme announced by the Government thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian textiles and clothing products.