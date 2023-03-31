Textile industry welcomes FTP

March 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) announced on Friday and which will come into effect from Saturday (April 1) is a growth oriented one, according to the textile industry here.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, says the new policy will bring transformative changes in India’s trade through technology, automation, and continuous process re-engineering. It will pave the way for Indian exporters to take care of the various emerging global and economic challenges.

Textile and apparel sector contribute to about 9 % of the country’s total merchandise exports. Logistics time plays an important role for textile and garment exporters and online approvals will reduce the processing time for the sector.

According to Federation of Indian Export Organisations president A. Sakthivel, the new FTP will boost trade, manufacturing activities, exports, and ease of doing business and promote rupee as global currency. It maintains policy continuity with a window for the trade and industry to represent to the government the challenges that come with the emerging situation in world trade.

Reduction in user charges for MSMEs under Advance Authorisation and EPCG, e-certificate of origin, paperless filing of export obligation discharge applications would not only reduce the transaction time and cost for the exporters, but also help execute export contracts on time, he said.

Chairman of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council Sunil Patwari said the new amnesty scheme for one-time settlement of defaults in export obligation by Advance and EPCG authorisation holders would benefit the exporters. Revising the export performance threshold would ensure higher recognition and brand image for the “Status Holders”. He urged the government to enhance the time to avail of pre and post shipment credit to exporters, remove import duty on raw cotton, and re-instate Interest Equalisation Scheme to original levels of 3% for 410 items.

Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said continuing the EPCG scheme and Special Advance Authorisation Scheme for the textile and clothing industry was a welcome move as the industry heavily depended on import of textile machinery and also raw materials to bridge the gap in the supply-demand.

Capping interest to 100%, excluding additional and special additional duty from the export obligation and waiving penalty, would benefit the spinning sector. Further, decentralising export promotion activities by making each district an export hub with e-commerce and inclusive growth initiative would benefit the MSME exporters, he said.