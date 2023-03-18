Textile industry welcomes announcement on integrated parks

March 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The textile industry has welcomed the announcement on seven integrated textile parks under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (MITRA) scheme.

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry’s (CITI) chairman T. Rajkumar said the PM MITRA parks are an initiative to improve the cost competitiveness of the Indian textile sector and are expected to generate about 20 lakh jobs with nearly ₹ 70,000 crore of investment over the next three years.

Due to certain geo-political factors, the global textile supply chain is realigning itself with companies looking to establish their manufacturing base outside China too. The Central government wants to make India a sought after destination and world class infrastructure created at the parks will boost foreign direct investment in the parks.

The domestic textile sector is currently highly fragmented and the cost of logistics in transporting textile raw material from one State to another has a considerable share in the overall cost of production. The proposed parks in the seven States will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textile value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing, and printing to garment manufacturing at a single location and thus reduce logistics costs, he said.

According to Sunil Patwari, chairman of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, the parks will not only attract large scale investments but also accelerate the pace of exports in the textile value chain. The parks will serve as a catalyst to achieve the export target of $ 100 billion by 2030 .

The PM MITRA scheme will also reassure the investors about the availability of single window clearances and quick decision making, he said.