Textile industry welcomes announcement on cotton cultivation mission

The agriculture budget announced on Saturday had allocation for a Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission to encourage cotton cultivation, especially organic cotton, in the State. The allocation of ₹15.32 crore in the mission is to enhance cotton yield.

The predominantly cotton-based textile industry in Tamil Nadu consumes 120 lakh bales of cotton annually though the State’s cotton production is just five lakh bales a year. Textile mills spend ₹ 3 to ₹ 6 a kg towards transportation to source cotton from other States.

Welcoming the budget announcement, Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said in a press release the average cotton yield per hectare in the State was around 585 kg as against the world average of 805 kg. Over 20 countries registered more than 1,500 kg. The SIMA Cotton Development & Research Association (SIMA CD & RA) was working closely with the Department of Agriculture to implement schemes for cotton development. The State had the potential to increase cotton production to 15 lakh bales in five years with the proposed Mission. The SIMA CD & RA was fully equipped to implement the Mission right from the supply of genetically pure seeds.

Further, allocation of ₹150 crore to use machinery to overcome labour shortage would help farmers improve the soil condition, conserve water, increase yield, plan sowing and harvesting on the right time and fetch better revenue, he said.

A Sakthivel, president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said announcements in the agriculture budget would go a long way in making Tamil Nadu a welfare State. The Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission would make the State a leader in the textile and garment sector. Textile units here were dependent on Gujarat, Maharashtra, etc for raw materials.

While appreciating the announcement of setting up of soil testing center in Mayiladuthurai, he said more accredited laboratories should be set up across districts to control pesticide residuals and also for adoption of various international standards form farm level.

Athikadavu Subramaniam of Kalanjiam Vivasaigal Sangham said the budget has several encouraging measures to boost agriculture sector in the State. Instead of ₹195 as special incentive to registered sugarcane farmers, the support price should have been increased. Similarly, jaggery and brown sugar should be marketed through public distribution outlets, he said.