Textile industry urged to invest in renewable energy

Special Correspondent
September 15, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Textile industry in Tamil Nadu should invest more in renewable energy to remain competitive, said Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the annual meeting of the association here, Mr. Ravi Sam, who was re-elected chairman of the association for 2022-2023, said the cost of grid power has crossed ₹ 8 a unit in almost all the major textile manufacturing States, except those having hydel power generation capacities.

This has impacted the cost competitiveness of the textile industry in the country. Cost of energy accounts for over 40 % of yarn manufacturing cost and it has become imperative for the textile mills to plan for 100% captive power generation, be it wind or solar.

Mr. Sam said the combination of wind power, solar power and IEX power has tremendous advantage and will enable the textile industry to remain competitive. He also appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider the steep increase in demand charges, wheeling charges, transmission charges and 6 % annual increase in tariff linking the same to inflation rate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the raw material front, he said the country turned cotton deficit from being a cotton surplus one this season and hence production at textile mills dropped 30 % to 50 % between July and October. He urged the Central government to address the structural issues on the raw material front for the textile industry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

S.K. Sundararaman and Durai Palanisamy were re-elected deputy chairman and vice-chairman of the association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
textile and clothing
electricity production and distribution
renewable energy

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app