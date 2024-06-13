ADVERTISEMENT

Textile industry skills sets to be imparted

Published - June 13, 2024 10:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A skill development training programme in textiles is proposed under the Textiles department through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. Given the prominence of the textile industry in the economy and its capacity for employment generation, a special programme to equip youth with industry-relevant skills in various aspects of textile manufacturing and production has been proposed. According to the administration, through a “comprehensive curriculum and hands-on training, participants will be given insights and practical experience enabling them for a career in the textile sector.

The training will be imparted to both women and men by the South India Training and Research Society (SITRA). Those seeking training may register on https://tntextiles.tn.gov.in/jobs

Further details may be ascertained from the Regional Deputy Director, Textiles Department, 1 A - 2/2 Sankari Main Road, Gugai, Salem -06; phone - 0427-2913006.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US