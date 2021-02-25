Textile industry has opportunities in infrastructure, healthcare: Minister

Coimbatore

Smriti Irani highlights the ‘historic’ growth of the PPE sector during the pandemic

The Indian textile and clothing sector has several opportunities in the infrastructure and healthcare sectors, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani has said.

Inaugurating the Global Textile Conclave, organised virtually by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, on Wednesday, the Minister said the Union Budget this year had proposed capital expenditure of ₹1 lakh crore in infrastructure projects next financial year and another ₹ 1 lakh crore in railways. The Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union Government was not only to provide clean drinking water but also to develop water bodies in rural areas.

These were also markets for the textile industry to focus on. The National Mission on Technical Textiles was to enhance the research capabilities, technology and production of technical textiles in India. There were opportunities in Buildtech, Meditech, etc.

“The PPE story of India is historic,” she said. There were about 1100 companies that make PPEs in India while there were none before the pandemic. “This strength should become the foundation for the textile industry's growth,” she said.

The Production Linked Incentive scheme of the Centre highlighted some product lines where India needed to become self-reliant and globally competitive.

The seven mega textile parks announced in the Budget should attract investments. However, the industry should also look at how the MSME units could benefit from these opportunities.

The Minister urged the industry to look at the challenges and the need for good technology that was effective for the silk sector and diversification in the jute sector.

In his message for the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was taking comprehensive measures for the textile industry. It had implemented several programmes to upscale infrastructure. Contribution of the textile sector was vital for building a self-reliant India. Integrating the industry with technology was a focus area. Indian textile industry should continue to innovate as well as research extensively to tap new markets. The impact of the pandemic showed how the industry could leverage on technology and convert challenges into opportunities.