Textile industry discusses measures needed to achieve higher growth rate

Published - May 18, 2024 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Committee of Textile and Clothing industry, comprising major textile associations and export promotion councils, deliberated on Saturday on measures to be taken to revive the Indian textile and clothing sector.

Rakesh Mehra, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), said the average capacity utilisation in textile units across the value chain is 65 %. Not only the global demand, but domestic consumption was also low. Export and domestic demand stagnated for the last two to three years resulting in minimal growth rates. The industry and the government were concerned about this. Production capacities were remaining unused and with lack of economies of scale, big brands were not keen on increasing purchases from India. Investments were not happening in the supply chain because of the low growth, he said.

On the indications of recent revival of overseas demand, he said, “we hope it will be sustained.”

According to K. Selvaraju, secretary general of the Southern India Mills Association, the participants discussed short, medium, and long term measures needed for the Indian textile and clothing industry to achieve the market size target of $ 350 billion by 2030. Some of the issues that require attention are raw material availability - both cotton and manmade fibre, labour laws, free trade agreements, and structural issues that the industry faced.

Textile industry has long term goals as its focus: CITI

The major points discussed at the meeting and suggestions of the industry will be compiled and taken up with the government, he said.

