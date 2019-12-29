Textile industry delegation meets Prime Minister

As many as 12 delegates, representing the textile industry from different parts of the country, had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently.

“This is a sector that creates jobs. He (Prime Minister) wanted to understand why the industry’s growth is affected. He was receptive to our suggestions,” said one of the delegates.

Raja Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, who was also part of the team, said the meeting is an indication of the Prime Minister’s eagerness to help the industry. He wanted to elicit information from the industry at the field level.

“It is a morale booster,” Mr. Shanmugham said. While some of the delegates were from the industrial associations, others were heads of some of the leading textile producing companies in the country.

“I think this is the first of its kind where the Prime Minister listened in detail to the industry for nearly two hours.”

Mr. Shanmugham said that as a representative of the garment cluster in Tiruppur, he urged the Prime Minister to take steps and address the financial crunch that the exporters are facing and sought handholding for the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs). Another delegate from Coimbatore said the industry would soon submit a memorandum prepared jointly by the sector to the Prime Minister, as a follow-up to the meeting. The industry expects measures that would revive its growth as the Prime Minister had listened to all the issues that the industry faced, the delegate said.