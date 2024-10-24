Textile Industry Coalition launched in Tiruppur to promote women’s safety and workplace equality

A multi-stakeholder Textile Industry Coalition (TiC) was launched in Tiruppur on Thursday to ensure women’s safety at the workplace and strengthen the implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act.

During the inaugural meeting of its Steering Committee, Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, said the initiative would address factors at the workplace that hinder women’s contribution to the economy.

The government has also announced formation of TiC in Coimbatore, Karur, Dindigul, Namakkal and Erode districts as well.

M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, spoke on the media’s role in promoting TiC’s objectives and raising awareness of women’s issues within the textile industry, while Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister for Human Resource Management, focused on enhancing human resource management practices to improve the safety of women workers in the textile sector.

The event began with a cultural tribute symbolising hope and unity for women’s empowerment in the textile industry, curated by Maria Jones, State Lead, UN Women. It was followed by a film showcasing impactful stories of the challenges and successes of women in the textile industry. Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women, India, expressed the UN’s unwavering commitment to the initiative.

In his special remarks, Dan Seymour, Director, Strategic Partnership Division at UN Women, underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to drive meaningful change in the textile industry.

District Collector T. Christuraj also spoke emphasised collective action in promoting the textile sector, while Amuthavalli, Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, and Jayashree Muralidharan, Secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, elaborated on the government’s initiatives for workplace safety.

The event concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Preetha Jayaseelan, Programme Manager at UN Women, where women from the textile sector shared their personal experiences and discussed the transformative potential of the TiC in their lives.