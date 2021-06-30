Textile industry awaits policy initiatives to boost growth

Coimbatore

30 June 2021 23:38 IST

Seeks attention on technical textiles, mega textile parks, textile processing, and energy

The textile and clothing industry here is looking at policy initiatives from the State government to boost growth of the sector in Tamil Nadu.

Textile and Handloom Minister R. Gandhi held meetings with the industry in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Tuesday.

According to Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) Ashwin Chandran and Chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry T. Rajkumar, there is scope for improvement in the Textile Policy announced by the State government in 2019. Some of the areas that need more focus in the Policy are technical textiles, mega textile parks, textile processing, and energy.

Advertising

Advertising

States such as Gujarat offer a lot of support for technical textiles. Tamil Nadu has a couple of centres of excellence for technical textiles. However, some segments of technical textiles can be strengthened further in the State. The State government should also support these measures. Another major area that requires government support is industry-friendly renewable energy policies that will attract investments, they said. The SIMA will submit its proposals to the Government soon on the Textile Policy.

In Tiruppur, the industry association heads highlighted the areas with growth potential and the challenges faced by the garment industry.

“The State can create more clusters like Tiruppur with the right policy initiatives,” said Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president Raja Shanmugham.

The industry has also urged the government to look at housing for workers as a major initiative.

The job working powerloom weavers in Tiruppur district demanded revision of wages. “It is 10 years since the job working units got a revision. This is our main demand. We will present our demand to the District Collector within a week,” said Palladam job working powerloom unit owners association president Velusamy.