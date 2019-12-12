Textile fair generates ₹900 crore business enquiry

Weaves, a textile exhibition organised recently in Erode by Texvalley in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry, saw more than 350 one-to-one business meetings take place.

According to the organisers, nearly ₹900 crore worth business enquiry was generated at the four-day event.

About 220 exhibitors had put up stalls and the expo had visitors from different parts of the country and also from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Australia.

The exhibitors showcased yarn, fabrics, handlooms, readymade garments, etc.

This is the second edition of the expo and according to C. Devarajan, former chairman of CII Erode Zone, the exhibition this year attracted several potential buyers from other countries.

It has become a business-to-business platform for stakeholders in the textile sector in this region and other parts of the country too, he said.