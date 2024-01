January 20, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

Bharat Tex 2024, a global textile exhibition, will be held in New Delhi from February 26 to 29. Organised by a consortium of textile export promotion councils, the event will have over 3,000 exhibitors and is likely to get visitors from almost 40 countries.

The products on display will cover the entire textile value chain and showcase India’s textile traditions.

For details, log on to http://www.bharat-tex.com