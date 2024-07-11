Textile delegation from Taiwan explores opportunities for collaboration in T.N.

A 10-member delegation from Taiwan is in Tamil Nadu till July 12 exploring possibilities for joint ventures, better trade, and technology collaboration.

G.R. Gopikumar, convenor of the Textile Panel of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu, told the media on Wednesday that a delegation from Tamil Nadu visited Taiwan last October and had business-to-business meetings with the textile industry heads and government officials in Taiwan. With strengths in technical textiles, especially sportswear, Taiwan is a leading manufacturer in the manmade fibre (MMF) sector. The 15-member delegation from Tamil Nadu invited the textile industry in Taiwan to visit India, he said.

The Taiwan delegation met officials of the Union Textile Ministry in New Delhi and visited factories in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts on July 10 and 11.

They also had meetings with industry heads in Coimbatore on July 10 and will take part in discussions with Tamil Nadu government officials in Chennai on July 12.

K Vel Krishna, co-convenor of the panel, and Mr. Gopikumar said of the $40 billion textile industry size in Taiwan, only about $ 12 billion is in Taiwan. The rest are made in Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia by Taiwanese industrialists. They are looking at India to shift base from China. They want to understand the MMF eco system in India, the infrastructure facilities, and technology available. Taiwan is also very strong in textile recycling technologies and industries in India can benefit from it.

Mr. Gopikumar said the CII has initiated a study with funding from the Tamil Nadu government on the technical textile industry in the State. The study will be done soon and will cover areas such as how brands look at the industry here.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Secretary of the Handloom, Handicraft and Textiles, Tamil Nadu, said in a press release the delegation is engaging in discussions with the State government to explore various opportunities for strategic partnerships, collaboration in global supply chains, and the vast Indian domestic market.

M Vallalar, Textiles Commissioner, Tamil Nadu government, said, “Taiwan, with its advancements in environmental protection and recycling technologies, can support India’s sustainability efforts by potentially transferring these technologies.”

