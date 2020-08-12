Textile bodies welcome RBI’s loan restructuring facility for MSMEs

Coimbatore

12 August 2020 23:01 IST

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) have welcomed the loan restructuring facility provided by the Reserve Bank of India for Micro, Small an Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

T. Rajkumar, chairman of CITI, said in a press release that the Indian textile and clothing sector was highly capital and labour intensive and the on-going COVID-19 crisis had badly affected the sector.

The one-time loan restructuring facility provided relief to all the companies under the MSME category. He appealed to the RBI to direct banks to lend 25 % to 30 % extra working capital to textile and clothing industries and urged the government to extend partial guarantee for the same.

According to A. Sakthivel, chairman of the AEPC, “This is a very timely decision as thousands of small and medium-scale enterprises are facing severe financial crisis and the extension of provision to restructure MSME loans for borrowers with loan outstanding up to ₹ 25 crore till March 31, 2021 will give a fresh lease of life to many.” The government should roll out immediately its recent decision to widen the scope for emergency credit, he said.