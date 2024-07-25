ADVERTISEMENT

Textile associations sign MoUs with Madhya Pradesh government

Published - July 25, 2024 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday in Coimbatore for cotton farming. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), and the Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) signed agreements with the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIMA and the ICF plan to work with the Madhya Pradesh government to promote cultivation of Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton.

J. Thulasidharan, chairman of the ICF, said Madhya Pradesh grows the finest variety of ELS in the country and there is good demand for it from textile mills in Tamil Nadu. The Federation will help Madhya Pradesh develop cotton acreage and yield and also set up a Cotton Development Board.

The SIMA will set up demonstration farms for some of its cotton seeds and take it up for commercial distribution too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TEA will facilitate the establishment and expansion of garment manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh and promote investment opportunities for the garment industry there. It will also work on skill development facilities there, and offer consultancy, support to set up plug and play facilities, and promote assistance for planning of garment clusters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US